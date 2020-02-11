It’s February and red Valentines are more on everyone’s mind than green 4-H Clovers, but February is Nebraska 4-H Month. It is an opportunity to celebrate 4-H locally, recruit new members and volunteers, and have fun!
This year, Nebraska 4-H Month will kick off the statewide “Share Your Adventure” call to action. We want to see what 4-H is like from your perspective! Whether you’re a 4-H professional, volunteer, council member, club leader, project leader, club member, camper, or even alumni - if you have a 4-H adventure to share, we (and our followers) want to see it! Share your story on social media with a photo or video, and be sure to tag @Nebraska4H and #NE4H.
Also, consider hosting a Nebraska 4-H Instagram Takeover during Nebraska 4-H Month! The goal of our Instagram takeovers are to show the wide variety of opportunities in 4-H, provide a glimpse into what it’s like to be involved in 4-H, and to help tell the stories of 4-H. Ideas for takeovers include:
• A day in the life of a 4-H volunteer, parent, professional etc.
• Behind-the-scenes of a 4-H project, contest, event, etc.
• 4-H community service projects.
To apply to take over the Nebraska 4-H Instagram, please complete the interest form available at https://4h.unl.edu/instagram-takeover.