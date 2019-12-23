You “youngsters” out there might wonder what in the world the title of this article has to do with anything (you’ve probably wondered that more than once! LOL), but those “Baby Boomers” will immediately recognize this as a line from a song in the movie “The Sound of Music.” The lyrics also include the line, “Regretfully they tell us… but firmly they compel us… to say goodbye… to you.”
At the end of this month I will retire after working 42 years in the Nebraska Extension office in Burt County… ever since they kicked me out of college and told me, “You’re having too much fun, go get a real job!” I’ll be looking forward to whatever the next chapter in my life might bring. The uncertainty brings a little anxiety, but a lot more anticipation of what I’ll do in the future… other than trying to stay out of the way of my successor and hiding from my wife and her “Honey Do” list.
Looking back, it’s hard to believe that 42 years has passed so quickly, but I think what has helped make it go fast is all of the great people I’ve had the opportunity to work with over the years. I don’t have enough time to begin to recognize all of those people… but the editors of the newspapers this goes to (six weeklies in four counties) are perfect examples. They have been great to work with and helped me reach so many people I might not have otherwise.
It’s always fun when I run into someone who says, “I’ve read your columns… now I know who you are.” Hopefully I’ve been able to share timely advice that has helped you with issues you might face. It’s difficult to find a topic that will be of interest to everyone, but I’ve tried to vary the subject so if my topic was not of interest to you one week, it would be the next week.
So I want to say “Goodbye!” to all my friends whose paths have crossed with mine one way or another over the years. I’ve enjoyed working with each and every one of you. For readers here in Burt County, until my position is filled, Extension Educators from neighboring counties will cover for me, just as I’ve covered for others when there was a vacancy. Your best bet is still to call our office at 402.374.2929 and Sharon, Mary or Carroll will put you in contact with the best person to answer your question.
I also hope everyone will give my successor all the cooperation you have given me. He or she may not do things exactly the same and it won’t surprise me… or hurt my feelings… to hear someone comment, “They had a really great idea, I wonder why Wilson never thought of that!” Each person has their own expertise and I’m sure the new person will have some great ideas to bring you timely and educational information from the University of Nebraska.
I’m not leaving the country, I’ll continue to live on my acreage northeast of Craig and probably find a job in town. Maybe now I’ll have time to do some of those things I’ve put off for years just because I didn’t have enough time. I’ll also be supportive of whatever my successor is doing and help them whenever they want my assistance. However, they’ll have to ask me, I’m not going to tell them how I think they should do their job.
Since this is my last weekly column. I want to conclude with a big Thank You to all the people I’ve worked with and for making this flatlander from central Nebraska feel at home here in Burt County and northeast Nebraska. It’s been a good run, but the time has come to turn the reins over to someone new.
If anyone wants to make sure I’m really retiring, there will be a reception at the First Northeast Bank of Nebraska meeting room in Tekamah on Monday, December 30, 3:00-5:00 p.m. So as the lyrics in the song “So Long, Farewell” state, “Regretfully they tell us… but firmly they compel us… to say goodbye… to you.” Happy New Year, Go Big Red, and Goodbye!