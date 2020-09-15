The 2020 State 4-H Livestock Judging Contest has been approved and will be held IN-PERSON at the UNL Animal Science Complex Arena on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. If any 4-H members in Burt County would like to put together a team and compete in this event your team must register through the Extension Office. Registration/Check-in will begin at 7 a.m. that morning with the contest kicking off at 8 a.m. As of now, the National 4-H Livestock Judging Contest is still moving forward as planned so this contest is vital for us to qualify a team for the national level.
There will be multiple changes to this year’s contest, please see those below:
• This will be a Senior Division Only contest. Each team will be limited to 5 contestants and only one coach and one other chaperone if needed.
• Everyone attending the contest will wear a mask and hand sanitizer stations will be present throughout the facility.
• Livestock classes will be arranged in a more spread-out fashion and we may implement a 2-round system for the placings portion of the contest.
• Youth will maintain at least 10-foot distancing from reasons takers during that portion of the competition.
• We will not arrange a live awards ceremony on site. Awards will either be announced on Facebook Live or simply sent out by email. Awards will be mailed as well.
• We will not be providing any pencils, clipboards, paper, etc. to the youth. Each team shall bring their own materials. We will only handout placing cards and contestant numbers in the team packets.
• We will not be providing lunch this year but plan to have the contest finished by 1-2 p.m.
• If you need hotel rooms for Saturday night, the Staybridge Suites I-80 will be providing a special rate.
Registration is open now online! Registration will close at NOON on Wednesday, Sept. 16! If you have any questions regarding registration, please contact Blaine French at blaine.french@unl.edu. Contact Mary Loftis at 402-374-2929 if you want to register a team for this contest.
Nebraska 4-H Shooting Sports Leader Certification Workshop
Certification training in the Shotgun discipline is scheduled for Oct. 10-11 near Ashland at the Ashland Gun Club. The deadline to register for the Ashland session is Oct. 1, 5 p.m.
Volunteers have the opportunity to become certified as an adult (21 years and older) or apprentice (14-20 years old) leader in the Shotgun discipline. There is a minimum number of participants required to offer this workshop. Workshop participants will learn under expert instruction from members of the Nebraska State 4-H Shooting Sports Training Team.
The registration fee is $110.00 per person for initial certification and those individuals adding an additional discipline except for Apprentice Instructors. The registration fee for Apprentice Instructors is $90 for this workshop and due by October 1st. This fee includes meals, supplies and program materials. The registration fee after Oct. 1 is $160. Participants must make their own lodging arrangements. Registration on Saturday runs from 8 a.m. to 8:45 a.m. The Burt County 4-H Council supports Burt County 4-H Shooting Sports Leaders and will pay expenses for the training for them. Contact Mary Loftis at 402-374-2929 with any questions.
Participants are requested to bring their own mask and hand sanitizer. Face coverings are recommended to be worn. Please maintain a distance of 6 feet from the next person if possible. If you feel sick at all, please stay home.
For more workshop information and registration link, go to the 4-H Shooting Sports web page or contact Steve Pritchard at (402) 395-2158 or (308) 536-2691. Registration is available only online at the link provided in the brochure or individuals can register directly by going to: https://unl.box.com/s/yqga1gtlechxi1w1r1b1lnusv6utasjw