The Nebraska State Fair website has listed the results of most of our 4-H member’s efforts. If I miss some of them I’ll try to make it up in the future! Congratulations to all our Burt County 4-H members on their State Fair achievements!
Madison Enstrom, STEAM 2 Fashion Show, Purple; LilyAnn Willing, Shopping in Style Fashion Show, Purple;
Elisabeth Vogel, Premiere Presentation, Blue.
Static 4-H Exhibits were showcased only, not judged. However special recognition and best of show were given to these three 4-H members:
Paul Roscoe, Reserve Best of Show, Citizenship; Emma Anderson, Special Recognition, Clothing; Hope Roscoe, Special Recognition, Forestry.
In the 4-H livestock shows: Jadyn Fleischman, Angus Yearling Heifers Calved January/February 2019, Blue and Market Beef, Crossbred Steers, Purple; Preslee Hansen: Commercial Breeding Heifers Calved January/February 2019, Purple, Senior Beef Showmanship, Blue and 4H Beef: Market Beef - Market Heifers, Purple; Brennan Ahrens, Commercial Breeding Heifers Calved March/April 2019, Blue and Market Beef, Crossbred Steers, Purple; Greta Lindberg, Commercial Breeding Heifers Calved March/April 2019, Red and Senior Beef Showmanship, Blue; Andrew Cone, Senior Beef Showmanship, Blue, Crossbred Steers, Purple, Market Heifers, Purple and Simmental Breeding Beef, Purple; Gracie Klausen, Senior Beef Showmanship, Purple, Market Heifers, Purple and Simmental Breeding Beef, Purple; Garrett Klausen, Senior Beef Showmanship,Blue and Simmental Breeding Beef, Blue
Anna Karnopp, Market Beef, Crossbred Steers, Blue; Garret Lindberg, Senior Beef Showmanship, Blue and Crossbred Steers, Blue; Jaxon Logan: Market Heifers, Blue and Simmental Yearling Heifers Calved March/April 2019, Red; Brylee Ahrens, Meat Goat: Breeding Meat Goat, Commercial Doe Kids (born between 9/1/2019 and 6/1/2020, Purple and Reserve Supreme Champion, Commercial Doe Kids (born between 9/1/2019 and 6/1/2020), Purple; Lyndsey Johnson, Intermediate Meat Goat Showmanship, Red, Market Meat Goat, Market Goats, Blue and Market Meat Goat, Market Goats, Blue; Elise Anderson, Swine, Market Barrows, Blue and Senior Swine Showmanship, Blue; Brayden Anderson, 4-H Swine, Market Gilts, Purple, Senior Swine Showmanship, Purple; Linden Anderson: 4-H Swine, Market Gilts, Blue and Intermediate Swine Showmanship, Blue.