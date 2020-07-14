Burt County had five 4-H members compete at the State 4-H Public Speaking Contest in late June. There were 174 participants in this year’s state contest which was a virtual contest for the first time.
The 4-H members sent in their entries via virtual technology as opposed to in-person in previous years. Here are the Burt County results:
Senior Division Public Service
Announcement
Cody Bachtell, Tekamah, Purple; Holden VonSeggern, Oakland, Purple
Intermediate Division Speech
Madison Enstrom, Craig, Purple; Ashlynne Gramke, Oakland, Blue; Alexander Timm, Lyons, Blue.
County 4-H Tractor Driving
Contest Results
The Burt County Tractor Driving Contest was held July 1 at Lee Valley Farms north of Tekamah. Nine 4-H members took part in the contest which included a driving course, safety quiz and a practical test.
Junior Division:
4-Wheeler Driving Course
Champion, Parke Loftis, Craig, Purple; Reserve Champion, Gavin Johnson, Oakland, Purple; Tate Penke, Craig, Purple; Carsyn Miller, Lyons, Purple; Lane Loftis, Craig, Blue; Colton Brehmer, Lyons, Blue; Tye Penke, Craig, Blue.
Intermediate Division: Tractor and 2-Wheel Wagon Course
Champion, Cody Bachtell, Tekamah, Purple.
An additional 4-H member also took part in the contest. Cameron Brehmer of Lyons came to watch her little brother compete, but contest organizer, Scott Olson convinced her to try driving the 4 wheeler course. After she did that we had her take the junior safety quiz and then do the practical test each 4-H member did. She aced the safety quiz and the practical test but wasn’t willing to try the tractor and 2-wheel wagon driving course as her age group should have. Her score would have put her in 3rd place in the Junior Division so we’re awarding her a purple ribbon for being a good sport and doing so well without any practice or forethought at all! Hopefully she’ll be back next year to try again in the correct age and experience group.