This week, the Plaindealer would like to remind everyone to support our local businesses during this frustrating time.
Remember: Buying a gift card will provide money for a local business while they are closed. If possible, wait until later to use the card.
Patronize a local eatery by utilizing their pickup service and tip generously. If a local business’ brick-and-mortar location is shuttered, search out their online store.
Help those in the community that may be unable to get out for necessities. Be a source of calm.
Schedule a service for a later date. Let a business know you will need them and that they will have plenty of customers when things get back to normal.
Share positive posts on social media. Use the community hashtags to promote local businesses and to recognize those that go the extra mile.
If you feel anxious, know that you are not alone. The Nebraska Rural Response Hotline is a remarkable service for rural residents and focuses on farming and ranching families. Their number is 1-800-464-0258.
As always, you can stop by the Plaindealer office to pick up a few “Thank You” cards for those hardworking individuals who keep the shelves stocked and the gas flowing. They don’t cost anything but the time it takes to fill out and drop off.