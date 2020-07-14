Staying properly hydrated is often an aspect of our health that gets pushed aside and forgotten.
Over the years, as a dietitian, encouraging water intake has always been a top priority. I have been surprised to learn that there are so many people that do not like water! I love water, it’s really my only choice of beverage most days. But, if I am being honest, it’s not always easy for me to drink as much as I probably should.
Because I know getting enough fluids throughout the day is so important, especially during the hot summer months, I try to take breaks throughout the day to get up from my desk, stretch, and have some water.
So why is staying hydrated so important? What’s the big deal?
For starters, water makes up roughly 60% of our body weight. It makes sense that if we aren’t getting enough water, or other fluids, that our body won’t function properly.
Water is responsible for many important functions including flushing out waste from your body, regulating body temperature, carrying nutrients and oxygen to your cells and helping your brain function properly.
Not getting enough water can result in dehydration. Dehydration can leave you feeling tired and fatigued, cause a headache, and affect your mood and focus.
You lose water from your body every day through sweat, breathing, urination and bowel movements. Therefore, that water needs to be replenished.
Your next question is probably, “how much water do I need every day?”. It always used to be said that every person needs 8 cups of water a day. Research has since shown that that is not always the case. While there is not a solid answer, it’s important to know that everybody has different requirements.
There are, however, certain circumstances that require an increase in water intake. If you are outside in a warm climate or partaking in intense exercise that results in excessive sweating, you will need plenty of fluids.
If you are running a fever, have episodes of diarrhea or vomiting, or you are a breastfeeding mother, you also need to increase your fluid intake. And of course, if you’re thirsty, get a drink!
So, if there isn’t a hard and fast rule for how much water you’re supposed to drink every day, how do you know if you’re getting enough?
One of the easiest ways to determine this is by looking at your urine. If your urine is clear or pale yellow then you don’t need to worry. The darker your urine is, the more water you need.
Follow these tips to ensure you get plenty of water throughout the day!
• Carry a bottle of water with you wherever you go.
• Have a glass of water with each meal.
• Choose water over sugar-sweetened beverages like soda or sports drinks.
• To add more flavor, add fruit to your water.
• Eat more foods that contain high amounts of water like lettuce, celery, zucchini, cabbage, watermelon, cantaloupe and honeydew melon.
For more information on food, nutrition, and health, visit www.food.unl.edu.