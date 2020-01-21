Sitting at our grandson, Gus’, freshman basketball game at Skutt High School this evening made me think about so many things. Mostly the thoughts traveled to how the boys have grown into such fine young men, something Kent and I have enjoyed noticing since we’ve been watching this group do the sports thing together for quite some time between the basketball, baseball, track.
There’s so much to learn in life and our family has always felt that sports or any school involvement teaches them incredibly valuable lessons, particularly in the public school setting.
Public school has it all and gives the students the chance to experience just about every situation with guidance. Educators, paras, nurses, secretaries, coaches, administrators, janitors, food service people, guidance counselors in these institutions are simply heroes to me. How I love singing their praises.
Gus goes to Bennington Schools with his siblings and cousins, yet this realization of the well-roundedness that comes from public school participation dwells within me from my days at good old Tekamah-Herman High with purple and gold a color combination I find proud of to this day. Kent’s and my high school era was the Hoppy McCue, Mel Doeschot, Bev Gentzler, Bertha Coleman, Jane and Joe Chapman, Norm Kassmeier, Gary Beard, Karl Adamson, Mercedes Ames, Elmer Sells, Kirby Hunt, Arlin Lowe, Bonnie Newell (to name a few) era and a fine time it was.
So whether you find yourself at a basketball, wrestling, volleyball game, a choir/band concert or one-act play, simply being there to cheer on that child and to see them give their all to whatever they find their passion in, is about the coolest thing there is in life. Watching their growth, independence, joy and frustrations tells you that they’re growing into that independence and it takes a lot of those joys and frustrations to get to where they want to be.
Yes, it’s still the coolest thing ever.