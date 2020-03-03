Tekamah-Herman’s speech team will perform at 6:30 p.m., March 9, at Lied Tekamah Public Library. The pre-district contest presentation, hosted by the Tekamah Public Library Foundation, is free and open to the public.
Coach Jennifer Gahan leads a team of seven students who will speak on such topics as adoption, entitlement, guilt, cartoons, autism and the love of chocolate.
The Class C1 District 1 contest is set for March 16 at David City High School. Other schools in the district include: Bishop Neumann, Lincoln Lutheran, Logan View, Oakland-Craig, Omaha Brownell Talbot, Syracuse and Yutan. The public is welcome to attend.