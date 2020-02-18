Tekamah-Herman’s speech team will perform at 6:30 p.m., March 9, at Lied Tekamah Public Library. The pre-district contest presentation, hosted by the Tekamah Public Library Foundation, is free and open to the public.
Coach Jennifer Gahan leads a team of seven students who will speak on such topics as adoption, entitlement, guilt, cartoons, autism and the love of chocolate.
The performance follows a good showing at the Homer Stars tournament held Feb. 8 in Homer and an entry in the Guardian Angels Central Catholic speech meet in West Point, Saturday, Feb. 22, starting at 7 a.m..
At Homer, the team placed fifth overall in the sweepstakes with a team score of 56 points, just two points behind fourth-place finisher Winside.
Tekamah-Herman tied Wakefield with a tournament-high 32 points in Extemporaneous Speaking. Juniors Lucas Niewohner and Gabrielle Thommen represented the Tigers. Niewohner placed second in the preliminaries and Thommen placed fourth. Each were only three points behind the next level.
The team also finished in the top tiers in Entertainment Speaking and in Oral Interpretation of Poetry. Senior Rayna Hladky placed third in the Entertainment prelims with a total score of 139. She would proceed to the elimination round where she finished fifth overall with a score of 43. The competition was so tight that only four points separated the top five contenders.
Senior Isabelle Jetensky scored third in the prelims for Poetry. This category boasted a very deep field with 13 competitors. Sophomore Noel Monif was ninth in the preliminary matches. Jetensky made it to the final round where she placed fifth overall.
Niewohner and Jetensky teamed up in the Duet Acting category., placing eighth in the prelims. Junior Mackenzie Evans had an eighth-place finish in the prelims of the Persuasive Speaking category.
Freshman Madison Geis competed in the Oral Interpretation of Serious Prose category. The first-year student earn 11th place overall.
The Class C1 District 1 contest is set for March 16 at David City High School. Other schools in the district include: Bishop Neumann, Lincoln Lutheran, Logan View, Oakland-Craig, Omaha Brownell Talbot, Syracuse and Yutan. The public is welcome to attend.