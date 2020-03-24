Burt County Museum’s first ever third grade tea party was a wonderful success. Eleven little ladies from the Tekamah area attended the event on Saturday, March 14, arriving promptly just before 11 a.m. Miss Bonnie, Miss Patty and Miss Jane eagerly greeted them with smiles as they came through the doors with their guests. The young ladies were dressed for the affair in their Sunday best. Each was asked to sign the guest book, receive a name tag, and find a seat in the parlor so the lessons could begin.
Our first lesson was on introductions. Each was asked to bring a guest (a favorite doll or stuffed toy) so they could learn how to properly introduce themselves and a friend. This was a wonderful ice breaker and the girls did great. Next, we went over proper ways to be attentive, well-postured and how to speak when spoken to in a polite manner. We showed them the dos and don’ts of our culture and giggled as they recognized many of the don’ts!
Next on the list was our photo shoot. Each little lady was invited to pick out a hat to wear for the tea party. We thought this might take forever but they all found one that was just right to go with their outfits. The photo would allow each to have a memento of the special day with us and their friends.
After the photo session we gave them a lesson on the social gestures of antique calling cards. If you don’t know what a calling card is maybe you should come see us sometime and we will show you some examples. The girls were also briefed on today’s business cards. We had them come into the museum research area so they could design their own vintage calling card to take home and tell their parents and grandparents all about them. The girls also made bookmarks to take home.
Before going into the dining room for the actual tea party, we gave them a brief lesson on how to set a traditional place setting for a sit-down meal. How many of you folks still use an actual place setting? You better not let Miss Bonnie find out or you may be getting a visit so she can check on it to see if it is correct!
Finally, the time has come . . . Our “Tea Party” . . . but wait, we cannot be seated until Miss Bonnie properly advises on how and when to be seated at the formal event. “We must first find our place card at the table. Once you find your place, you must stand behind your chair and wait for your hostess.” Once she made the move to be seated the girls entered from the left of their chair and sat down. Boy, were they hungry and thirsty! It had been an hour since they arrived.
Hold your horses, ladies! First, we must have a lesson on proper sipping of the tea. Never slurp, never gulp, and it is considered rude to put up your pinky finger! Man did I get a look from my granddaughters who were there. All this time I have been teaching them “Pinkies up.” According to the website “Proper Etiquette,” it is rude to put your pinky up. I will never live this down with the them. We had two choices of special tea. One was a mixture of Sprite and cranberry drink we called sparkling tea, the other was apple cider. They could hardly wait for their hostess (Bonnie Newell) to take the first sip.
Patty and I served finger sandwiches, fruit, cookies, muffins and chocolate-filled cream puffs along with our tea. Museum board member Barb Ray made the yummy cream puffs. The girls also received a goody cup for an extra special treat consisting of Gold Fish crackers, Dove chocolates and mini Cadbury eggs. A feast fit for a princess. In fact, that’s exactly what the little ladies commented on: “I feel like a princess.” Miss Patty responded, “That’s exactly how we want you to feel . . . special!”
I must say, our first tea party was an absolute success. We could not have asked for a nicer bunch of little ladies to serve. They were so attentive, kind and polite. Those people who say “kids these days have no manners” should have been here with us to see what lovely children we have right here in Burt County. We had a wonderful time and we can’t wait to do it again next year!