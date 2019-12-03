Tekamah-Herman’s TeamMates chapter is looking for a few good men.
Literally.
The group hopes to launch its second round of mentorships in January, but mentors are needed to make it work. Jodi Hansen, one of the program’s coordinators, said men are especially needed to serve as mentors.
She said that of the eight students currently in a mentor-mentee relationship through the program, seven are girls because mostly women signed up to be mentors. Hansen said the group does not assign a man to mentor a girl or a woman to mentor a boy. Additionally, the program is based through the school so meetings between mentors and their mentees take place at the school.
To help encourage more men, and more prospective mentors in general, to get involved, Hansen said a noon lunch for business owners is being planned for Thursday, Dec. 5, at Lied Tekamah Public Library. She said any business owner is welcome to attend.
Additionally, a training session for new mentors is set for Dec. 11, 7 p.m.at the high school. More information about being a mentor will be presented.
The TeamMates organization, started by Tom and Nancy Osborn in 1991, believes that mentors come from all walks of life—from young adults to retired professionals. The common thread, they say, is a genuine desire to positively influence young people.
Students who interact with a TeamMates mentor, report greater engagement at school, improved peer and parent relationships as well as resiliency to the pressures of drug and alcohol abuse. Not only does TeamMates increase students’ grades, attendance and behavior, most importantly it improves their sense of hope.
More information is available from Hansen at the school, 402-374-2154.