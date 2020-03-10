Tekamah-Herman FFA hosts labor auction, open house

The Tekamah-Herman FFA held a meeting March 3, in the school cafeteria. This was not a regular meeting, as the public was invited to attend. The reason being, the club was also holding its annual Labor Auction.
This involved FFA members being put on the auction block as hired labor and going to the highest bidder. Scott Olson of Lee Valley Auctions was the auctioneer. He got the bids rolling and offered up some auction humor to keep both buyers and bought amused.
First up was freshman Wyatt Blackford. After brief self-introduction, the bidding began. He wound up fetching a hefty price of $400. The final FFA member on the block was senior and FFA President Jadyn Fleischman. She garnered the highest amount of the night at $600.
FFA advisor and THHS teacher Haley Zabel was also put up for auction as a challenge from the FFA officers. They opened the bidding at $250. Zabel would eventually go for $525.
When all the bidding was done, the FFA members and those who purchased them had raised more than $12,000 for the chapter to use on future endeavors. Breaking the amounts down by class level, the freshmen brought in the highest total amount with $4,475; the juniors brought in $2,975; and the sophomores and seniors tied at $2,175 each. On average, the seniors brought in $544 each; the juniors, $495 each; the sophomores, $435 each; and the freshmen averaged $406 each.
After the auction, attendees were invited to an open house of the new FFA classroom facilities across the street from the school. There were snacks and beverages available and informal tours given by the FFA members.