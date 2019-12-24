Tekamah library accredited by state

It’s now a clean sweep for Lied Tekamah Public Library.
According to a recent announcement by the Nebraska Library Commission, the library itself has been accredited by the state’s governing body for libraries. It now joins the facility’s board of directors and Librarian Megan Tomasiewicz with accredited status.
The accreditation lasts through 2022.
“The program is designed to require libraries to meet a certain set of standards,”Tomasiewicz said. “It’s taken us two years to get here.”
According to the commission, the minimum requirements for an accredited library include:
—Is legally established under state statute.
—Complies with Nebraska library laws, rules and regulations, and any other local, Nebraska or federal laws that affect library operations.
—Possesses a governing/administrative or advisory library board that operates under written by-laws and that follows Nebraska’s Open Meetings Law.
—Board is certified by the Nebraska Library Commission.
—Director is certified at the required level by the Nebraska Library Commission.
—Receives local funding from a recognized Nebraska city, village, township, or county.
—Submitted the most recent annual Public Libraries Survey (Bibliostat) and Supplemental Survey.
—Has paid library staff present during all scheduled hours the library is open; these staff are compensated following all appropriate statutes.
—Director has an e-mail address which is used and checked regularly for library business.
—Makes its basic services available without charge to all residents that supply its tax support. These basic services include, but are not limited to, free loan of circulating print and nonprint materials, and general reference and information services.
—Provides access to the Internet at no charge to all users.
—Makes an annual report to the governing body of local government and to the public.
The application for accreditation also includes an updated Community Needs Response Plan.
“It tells the state that we are meeting what the public tells us they want,” Tomasiewicz said
She said accreditation also is tied for state aid to libraries. Tomasiewicz said the local library receives about $900 a year from the state.