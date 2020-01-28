Tekamah man starting his pastoral journey

Rex Rogers knows a few things about calling pastors to a church. After all, the Tekamah man served for several years on a Nebraska Synod committee that helped Lutheran churches in the state call pastors.
Now he’s the one being called.
But it’s not as simple as getting a congregation and a candidate to say ‘yes’ to each other—although he and his home church, Tekamah’s Emmanuel Lutheran, have already done so.
A state-level committee must first approve his entrance into a program that leads to ordination and then he has to successfully complete the program.
He has an interview in front of the committee in May. Between now and then, both he and Emmanuel have some work to do.
The process is called “TEEM.” The acronym stands for Theological Education for Emerging Ministries. It is designed to help find pastors for churches that typically are difficult to staff. Among the criteria are small-membership rural or urban congregations—like Emmanuel.
The idea is for churches or church officials to identify and encourage individuals within their own ranks who might make good pastors.
Rogers said the concept of a second-career pastor is far from unusual. He said very few pastors take the traditional route of obtaining a master’s degree from a seminary and then making yourself available to a synod to be placed in a church.
Rogers said he’s seen the process from the other side and seen how people can take different paths to ordination.
And there is certainly a need.
Rogers said about 30 people are going through the TEEM process now, but there are more than 40 vacant pulpits in the synod. He said many pastors serve more than one church, which keeps the vacancy rate from getting even higher.
Still, the number of people getting into ministry is outpacing the number of people getting out. As such, the church needed to find a way to identify and encourage more people to become pastors.
But it’s not easy. The process involves the same college-level coursework a candidate would experience at a seminary. The work is designed to take approximately three years to complete.
Upon completion of the program, the candidate is ordained and installed as a rostered minister in the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America.
That’s path Rogers has chosen.
Although he is passionate about working in the church, he called the process, exciting, scary and humbling all at the same time.
“I know exactly what I’m getting into, but I feel like this is what God is calling me to do,” he said. “That makes the decision feel right.”
It feels so right that he moved his retirement plans up a year. He had planned to retire next year from the Blair IT provider where he’s been employed for 19 years.
“That was kind of a step of faith,” he said. “If I wasn’t accepted (into TEEM), I’d be out of a job,” he said. “But I wanted to be fair to the company. They’ve been really good to me and a wonderful place to work.”
Getting into TEEM basically means going back to college. Rogers said the educational aspects of the program are exciting to him, although he admits it’s been a long time since he’s done college level work.
It’ll make me more theologically sound, help me grow,” he said.
Between his acceptance into the program and his ordination, his official title will be “vicar.” He will be authorized by the synod to preside over church services, including communion. He also will be able to perform baptisms and funerals, although he won’t be able to perform weddings due to legal requirements.
None of that is really new for him. He’s been providing supply preaching since 2008, helping fill in at Emmanuel and several other area Lutheran churches when a need arose.
He said the idea of actually becoming a pastor grew on him the more involved he became in church work.
Rogers said, only half jokingly, that he’s been auditioning for the position for several years.
When Pastor Tyler Gubsch left recently to accept a call from a church in Texas, Rogers said Nebraska Synod Bishop Brian Maas suggested to Rogers that it might now be his turn.
That’s the same Brian Maas who was a first call pastor at Emmanuel Lutheran when Rogers was president of the church council.
“He really got me involved with the greater church,” Rogers said of Maas. “It feels like everything I have done has been leading to this.”
Rogers said he’s humbled that his home church recognizes his passion to serve and is willing to help him meet his goal.
He said the familiarity helps eliminate the relationship barriers that can exist when a new pastor arrives. He also recognizes that candidating in his home church brings a certain higher expectation.
“The good news is, I know the people and they know me. The bad news is, I know the people and they know me,” Rogers said. “I’ll have a jump on the relationship process and there’s some comfort in knowing who’s coming.
“There’s a mutual respect—that’s a positive thing.”