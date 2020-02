Tekamah man Kenny Kleen, seated, was recognized by Tekamah’s American Legion post last week for 50 years of membership in the organization. Attending the presentation at the Chatt center of a commemorative pin were, from left: Larry Nelson, Ed Prussa, Tom Marshall, Larry Bucy, Ron Anderson, George Kahlandt, Larry Kahlandt, Gene Hansen, Vic Jensen, Bob Paul and Tom Granke.