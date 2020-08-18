We hope you have stayed healthy and well as we all continue to navigate the Covid-19 pandemic.
During the past few weeks some of the board members have taken advantage of the down time and spent many hours working on the never-ending Bryant House “to-do” list. We’ve explored, organized and labeled many, many things.
A new exhibit is now on display in E. W. Bryant’s second floor office…a nursery/child’s room. A wonderful handmade crib was discovered in the attic and put together. One side is hinged to allow easy access to the baby. Baby blankets and bedding were found in a cedar chest. In one corner of the attic many things belonging to different generations of the Bryant children were stored, including tin cars, trucks and firetrucks, a handmade dollhouse, a wicker doll stroller, doll bed, working handmade child’s piano and even a handmade potty chair.
A large storage box was found in a bedroom closet that was full of assorted sized dolls and doll clothes, many hand sewn. All had been carefully wrapped in tissue and safely stored. Since Suzanne was the only girl, it is safe to assume they all belonged to her. Another container full of babies’ and children’s clothing, bonnets and shoes was found. Many of these things were labeled with the name of the child who wore them, and they are currently displayed in the nursery.
Now that some of the Covid restrictions have been eased, the Bryant House is now open for tours by appointment only. Tours will be limited to ten people, and everyone must wear a mask. All other suggested safety precautions will be followed. For a tour, please call Bonnie Chatt at 402- 870-1127 to schedule a time.