Want a little bit of normal?
Here’s some normal. Lee Valley’s summer consignment machinery auction is a go for Thursday.
It almost didn’t happen and there will be a few noticeable changes, but the sale itself which draws hundreds of customers from several states into the area twice a year, still will be held Aug. 20 as usual at the company’s expansive lot north of Tekamah along Highway 75.
Company spokesman Randy Olson said last week that they thought about not having the sale once the pandemic took hold. He said they soon realized that it is still important to keep the business’ name in the public sphere regardless of health conditions and regardless of the level of success.
Once the initial decision was made to have the sale, people slowly started consigning items. Enough items eventually were consigned to publish a sale bill, then it really hit. Since then, he said, the number of items has more than tripled.
“I think that had something to do with the uncertainty of the times,” Olson said. “COVID is making people slow to react.”
He said despite the restrictions caused by the pandemic, supply and demand still applies. “You still have to be efficient in your operations. There isn’t a lot of good quality machinery on the market but the demand is still there.”
One of the key features of this year’s sale will be the steps the company has taken to make its customers feel safe. Sanitizing stations will be available on the grounds, auction lines have been moved farther apart and, with 20 acres to roam, there is plenty of space for social distancing.
“Plus you don’t have to be right on top of something to bid,” Olson said. “A lot of times, people will see something they like and wait until the auctioneer gets there.”
In fact, some won’t even be on the grounds. Olson said many, but not all, of the items on the sale can be bid on over the Internet. For example, last year’s sale saw over 200 bidding numbers issued to online bidders.
“That doesn’t count the people who log on just to watch,” Olson said.
County 4-H members again will operate the concession stand on the grounds although all the details of what that will look like still were being ironed out at press time. Olson said with the limitations imposed on the county fair, funds for the 4-H program raised at the stand will be more important than ever.
Although the sale requires a tremendous amount for extra work, Olson said they are good to go on their end and he thinks the customers are, too.
“The people coming in have been very upbeat,” he said, “much more than four months ago.”