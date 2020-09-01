tomato talk

If August isn’t National Tomato Month, it should be
This time of year gardens are overflowing with big, ripe, juicy tomatoes that are begging to be picked and eaten! From large beefsteak tomatoes to tangy romas and bite sized cherry tomatoes, they are a healthy summer staple that can be added to a variety of dishes.
Did you know red veggies, like tomatoes, get their color and nutrient boost from lycopene and anthocyanin? Lycopene is an antioxidant that has been shown to reduce heart disease risk, protect the eyes, fight infections, protect against damage from tobacco smoke, and may protect against certain cancers, while anthocyanin is believed to protect the liver, improve eyesight, and reduce blood pressure and inflammation.
Tomatoes are also a great source of vitamin C, potassium, folate, and vitamin K.
Because tomatoes have a water content of approximately 95%, they contain very few calories. One large (3 inch diameter) tomato is roughly 32 calories. That means you could eat three large tomatoes for a snack and stay under 100 calories.
Unless you prefer to refrigerate your tomatoes, they can actually be left out at room temperature, away from sunlight. If you have unripe green tomatoes, they can be ripened by placing them in a closed paper bag. Check on them daily and eat when they have reached their peak ripeness.
Like other produce, tomatoes should be washed under cool running water before eating.
Trying adding chopped tomatoes to a salad, sandwich or wrap, scrambled eggs, or your favorite casserole. Add cherry tomatoes to grilled kabobs or dip them in ranch. If you’re feeling adventurous you can also transform your tomatoes into fresh salsa or stuff them with chicken salad. Additionally, tomatoes can be enjoyed by simply slicing them and sprinkling with salt and pepper.
Try using your fresh tomatoes in the following recipe. Enjoy!
INGREDIENTS
1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil
1 ½ Tbsp minced fresh garlic
26 oz. (about 7-8) roma tomatoes, diced (can substitute grape or cherry tomatoes)
¼ cup finely shredded parmesan cheese
1 Tbsp balsamic vinegar, or more to taste
¾ tsp salt, then more to taste
½ tsp freshly ground black pepper
¼ cup chopped fresh basil (or 1-2 tbsp dried)
1 loaf crusty french bread, sliced into ½-inch thick slices
INSTRUCTIONS
1. Heat olive oil in a small skillet or saucepan over medium-low heat. Add garlic and saute until just starting to turn golden (don’t brown it), about 1 minute.
2. Pour into a large mixing bowl. Let cool while you chop the tomatoes and basil.
3. Pour tomatoes into bowl with cooled oil mixture. Add parmesan, basil, balsamic vinegar, salt and pepper. Toss mixture well. Serve right away over toasted bread. Garnish with more parmesan if desired.
4. The tomato mixture is also delicious served over pesto chicken pasta, or on top of grilled chicken breasts.
*Recipe adapted from cookingclassy.com