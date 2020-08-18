There were about 20 tractors of all ages and sizes cruising through downtown Tekamah as part of the inaugural T.O.P. Ride on Aug. 8.
While the tractor outing has been an annual event for many years, this year was special as it was re-named in honor of three area men whose legacy impacted so many in the area. The three men honored were Gary Townsend, Lloyd Olson and Rick Prososki.
There were several John Deere models ranging from 3010, 4010 and 4020 as well as beautiful examples of a Ford 641 Workmaster, a McCormick Farmall Super H and an Allis-Chalmers D15. In addition to the tractors at least a half dozen UTVs joined the procession.
“It’s one of the biggest rides we’ve had in four or five years,” said Dave Eckstrom of Tekamah, one of the event organizers. “I think it’s great we have such a variety of tractors.”
He said the variety reflected the men who were being honored.
“Gary Townsend used to be an Allis-Chalmers mechanic,” Eckstrom said. “Lloyd owned several types of tractors and Rick had both Allis-Chalmers and John Deere.”
Eckstrom wanted to thank the dozens of people who made the ride a success. They said Buddies minimart, Ronnie’s Bar and Way North all helped make the event exceptional.