The Nebraska Cattlemen Association recently announced the 2020 class of the Young Cattlemen’s Conference, a two-year leadership program designed to expose its participants to a variety of areas of the beef industry and provide them with necessary leadership tools.
Council members are nominated for membership either by an organization or individual affiliated with NCA. They must be current NCA members between the ages of 25-50.
The Class of 2020 includes: Amanda Becker, Beaver City; Hannah Greenwell, Bassett; Natalie C. Kovarik, Ord; Thad Robertson, Omaha; Erica Schluntz, Naponee; Brandon Sorensen, Lexington; Tony Thelen, Randolph; Allissa Troyer, West Point; Justin Sindelar, Wisner; and Mallorie Wilken, Wahoo.
Class of 2020 council member Allissa Troyer is looking forward to learning all she can of the legislative process. She was nominated by Bradley Christensen, a member of the Platte Valley Cattlemen and a senior vice-president at Pinnacle Bank.
Troyer is in charge of business development for Nutrient Advisors in West Point. Prior to that she worked at her family’s Angus cow-calf operation in southeast Nebraska.
“I’m hoping to learn more about making policy,” Troyer said. “I also want to learn as much as I can about how the NCA benefits beef producers.”
Among the returning council members is Grant Potadle of York Creek Red Angus in Herman.
Potadle, 26, was nominated by Mark Blackford with whom he served on the Burt County Cattlemen board of directors. Potadle came to the YCC to network with Nebraska Cattlemen members and other industry professionals and to acquire the tools to become a better advocate for agriculture.
The 2019 class toured the Farm Credit Services of America offices. FCSA is the primary sponsor of the YCC program.
“We spent some time learning about their lending and financing roles within the industry,” Potadle said.
The class also had a chance to visit the Nebraska Cattlemen offices in downtown Lincoln and went to the capitol building to hear about legislation addressing different problems affecting agriculture and the beef industry.
Potadle said his favorite experience was the time spent at the capitol. He said he found it interesting to listen to senators discuss their agendas and NCA lobbyist talk about the ins and outs of their jobs.
“I found it insightful as they spoke about the different bills they had taken stances for or against and how they were planning to leverage them,” he said. “As well as their thoughts on the personalities in the legislature and the challenges of compromise with senators from urban districts.”
He learned that making policy of any kind can be tedious and slow. The legislature is a large entity with wide-ranging personal motives in play. It takes a large percentage of people on board to get something moved through, he said.
“Things get done most efficiently with compromise,” Potadle said. “That is something that can apply to anything: Political or professional.”
Getting to meet people at varying tiers within the beef industry helped Potadle, as well. He said one of the biggest realizations he had about people in leadership positions within the cattle industry was that they were, for the most part, similar to himself.
“They have similar upbringings, they have similar moral compasses and they have similar goals and aspirations for advocating for the beef industry,” Potadle said. “They are like-minded people. It is much easier to see yourself in their shoes someday and, once you do, you gain confidence in your ability to communicate effectively with them.”
Learning everything you can from industry influencers is the best way to become an effective advocate, Potadle stated. Whether it is being involved with your local affiliate, a committee member of the Nebraska Cattlemen or even a state senator, you have to act on your desire to advocate and protect the livelihood and lifestyle of the beef industry if you want to make a difference, he said.
“Believe in yourself as an advocate of agriculture,” Potadle said. “Learn how to lead by example. At the end of the day, it’s the people who show up that really accomplish change.”
Jon Burleson can be reached at jon.burleson@lee.net.