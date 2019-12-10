I know we talked about both of these in the past, but I wanted to remind you about a couple meetings next week you might want to attend. The first will be of interest to all farmers, but especially those who have a private pesticide applicator license that expires next spring. The other meeting is especially for those growing soybeans.
Getting the latest information on issues facing crop farmers AND an opportunity to renew your private pesticide applicator license will all take place at a series of meetings next week. This is the fourth year for Confronting Cropping Challenges and responses from previous year’s programs have been very positive. This year the program will be offered at five locations in the area.
Each program will begin with registration at 12:30 p.m. and the program from 1 to 4 p.m. The locations and dates for the 2019 Confronting Cropping Challenges will be:
• Neligh, American Legion - Monday, Dec. 16
• Wayne, Fire Hall - Tuesday, Dec. 17
• West Point, Nielsen Community Center - Wednesday, Dec. 18
• Columbus, Club Room at Ag Park - Thursday, Dec. 19
• Arlington, Rybin Building on the Fairgrounds - Friday, Dec. 20
Topics that will be covered this year include:
• What can we learn from the thistle caterpillar feeding in 2019?
• How can we deal with frogeye leafspot in 2020?
• What are our options to deal with herbicide-resistant weeds in 2020?
• Alfalfa management
• Private Pesticide Applicator Recertification Overview
Anyone that just wants the crops information can attend the first four sessions and leave. If you need to have your private applicator license renewed in 2020, you can stick around for the final session to be recertified. Please note, this is for renewal only, not initial certification. Even though this training is being offered in 2019, you will not lose a year of certification on your license.
The cost for the program is $10 if you are only attending the first four sessions. If you are being recertified, the cost is $50. The additional $40 is the same as you would pay to be recertified at a traditional private pesticide applicator training.
Also, next week the 2019 Nebraska Soybean Day and Machinery Expo will be held on Thursday, Dec. 19. The Expo will be in the pavilion on the Saunders County Fairgrounds in Wahoo. The event opens at 8:30 a.m. with registration, coffee, doughnuts and the opportunity to view equipment and exhibitor booths. Producers will also be able to visit with representatives from seed, herbicide, fertilizer and equipment companies and view new farm equipment during a 30-minute break at 9:45 a.m.
The program starts at 9:10 a.m. and programs throughout the day will include:
• A New Marketing Tool for Soybean Growers – The Role of Harvest Moisture
• Decision Making in Uncertain Times: Marketing and Risk Management in the 20’s
• Managing Soybean Diseases with Fungicides –What You Need To Know!
• A Complimentary Lunch
• Managing Waterhemp! – What Are My Control Options As a Soybean Grower?
• The Dreaded Soybean Gall Midge – What We Learned in 2019
Registration is available the day of the 2019 Soybean Day at the door. There is no registration fee.
For more information on either of these programs, contact your local Nebraska Extension office.