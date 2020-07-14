The Nebraska Extension Community Environment team has put together and launched a new webpage. “Vegetable Gardening 101”is a how-to for new gardeners desiring to learn more about the challenges and rewards of gardening in Nebraska.

Housed on the Backyard Farmer website, “Vegetable Gardening 101” focuses on:

• selecting what vegetables to grow;

• choosing a good site to grow the garden;

• how to determine what size the garden should be;

• building the garden, whether it is a raised bed or in the ground;

• when to plant based on cool season or warm season vegetables;

• determining whether to directly sow seeds or if transplants are needed to get a jump start;

• understanding plant size so plants aren’t planted too close together;

• dentification and prevention of insect, disease and weed problems; and

• the harvest and storage of vegetables with an eye towards food safety.

Each section is designed to give a quick overview for those who want enough information to get started while supporting information is provided for gardeners who want to dig deeper, with links to NebGuides (topic-specific information publications) and Backyard Farmer video segments.

Vegetable Gardening 101 is found at https://go.unl.edu/veggies101 .