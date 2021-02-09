Funeral services for Viola Leinart were held Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, at United Methodist Church in Decatur. Burial followed in the village’s Hillcrest Cemetery. Viola passed away Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, surrounded by her family, at St. Luke’s Regional Medical Center in Sioux City, Iowa. She was 90.
Viola Maude was born to Fredrick R. Butts and Maude A. (Barrs) Butts on March 1, 1930, at their home near Macy. Viola was delivered by her mother with no one present.
She attended and graduated from Macy High School. It was there she met Willis Leinart. They were married March 16, 1947. Their marriage lasted 71 years until Willis passed away in 2018. To this union two daughters, Gloria and Patty, were born.
Viola worked side by side with Willis in the farming operation they started together in 1948. In those early years they worked in a packing house during the winter to help pay for the farm they loved. In 1970, their son-in-law, Gene, joined the operation. The Leinart-Loofe farm has grown to become a family farm of four generations. The couple loved their John Deere equipment and pioneered no-till farming in Thurston County.
Viola and Willis attended and were very active in their church. They attended church services faithfully every Sunday until declining health prevented them from attending. They loved to go out for lunch after church. The couple could be seen driving around the countryside in their black and white cars.
They loved to square dance. Viola made all her own square dance dresses and matching shirts for Willis. They danced in Decatur, Lyons, Oakland, and even traveled to towns in Iowa. They made many friends in their dance circle that lasted for years beyond their dancing.
Viola loved putting puzzles together in the winter. She also enjoyed making latchhook rugs which she shared with her children. She also loved animals. It didn’t matter if they were stray cats or abandoned, stray dogs. When they had cattle she would give them all names and kept a record of them in a notebook.
Viola was a private person but a good friend for those she included in her circle of friends.Survivors include daughters: Gloria (Eugene) Loofe of Sioux City, Iowa, and Patty (David) Vohs of Fountain Hillls, Ariz,; five grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren; sister Bertha (Butts) Mitchell of Omaha,; sister-in-law Mary Jean Leinart; and many other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband Willis; her parents; three brothers Earl, Leonard and Lloyd; five sisters Irene, Glenna, Gladys, Madelene and Peggy; and two sisters in infancy.
Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation.
Pelan Funeral Services was in charge of the arrangements.