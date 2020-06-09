Don’t miss out on the virtual Watercolor Painting workshop on Tuesday morning, June 16. Connie Buskohl from Let’s Paint Runaways will again be joining us only this time via Zoom to take our 4-H painters step by step through creating a watercolor painting. We chose this medium as our painters will only need easily accessible materials rather than acrylic paints and a canvas. Here’s the supply list:
1. Watercolor Markers (Like Crayola Super Tips Watercolor (washable) Markers or Watercolor Paints (use the ones you didn’t use in school this year!)
2. One fine tipped permanent marker (Sharpie or other brand)
3. Heavier paper to paint on – Burt County has watercolor paper if you want to call (402-374-2929) and pick it up at the extension office.
4. Any small soft brush (to push the paint around.)
The cost for the workshop will be $15/painter for our typical 3 hour workshop, but our Burt County 4-H members will only pay $7.50 thanks to the support of the Burt County 4-H Council! More details on enrolling for this workshop will be announced later, but you can sign up by calling the Extension office at 402-374-2929.
If you haven’t enrolled in 4-H – Do it by June 15! We don’t want to miss you.