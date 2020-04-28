Washington County Bank has announced the retirement of Vice President Leslie Watts.
Watts began her career with Washington County Bank in 1974 and has worked or supervised individuals in every department of the bank. She is currently on WCB’s board of directors and has been the director of WCB’s popular Heritage Club for the last 16 years.
“Leslie has been a close friend and colleague to many of us at WCB,” bank president Terry Dutton said. “While her daily presence will be missed, we congratulate her on a well-earned and well-deserved retirement from Washington County Bank. We will miss her!”
Leslie’s last day at Washington County Bank was April 15. An open house celebrating her retirement will be held at a later date.