This has been an extremely stressful time as we’re in limbo regarding activities, deadlines and of course the fair. I can’t think of a time I’ve ever said “we don’t know” as frequently! Some of us in Extension thought it might be appropriate to make “We don’t know” t-shirts…but then nobody gets to see us anyway, so it really wouldn’t matter! As of right now, UNL staff cannot be in our offices or doing any face-to-face programming until June 15.
Discussions are ongoing regarding all summer plans, and many of them hinge on what other entities decide regarding what we really can do. Of course the numbers of positive Covid-19 cases are pivotal in each area. The Health Departments have a big say-so in the plans as well as Governor Ricketts. There is a governor’s task force set up to discuss recommendations on having county or state fairs. They have not released their decisions so “we don’t know.”
Nebraska Extension announced it is planning to slowly start opening Extension offices depending on the number of Covid-19 cases in the county. Of course this all depends on the county courthouse and if they open or to what extent. Nebraska Extension has also chosen to let each county make their own decisions regarding 4-H involvement if a county fair is held, and what that involvement might look like.
We have been participating in so many Zoom meetings discussing the different ways our 4-H and FFA members can celebrate their achievements without fear of the pandemic. Not only are we concerned about our members, but of course their families, our superintendents, judges, staff and of course the fair going community.
There are options to have the exhibits judged virtually – which means off site, via computer downloads of videos, pictures, etc. of the projects. There are other modified face-to-face judging options where only immediate family members are able to watch their member show – with very few animals in the ring, and there are what they call Blended Judging opportunities where some are virtual and others may be live. What that might look like is also questionable. Will we all be required to wear masks? Can we even have more than 10 people in an area? We don’t know.
More meetings are being planned and decisions will be made, and as soon as we know, we’ll let you know!
Watercolor Painting Workshop
The first announced Burt County summer workshop will be a virtual Watercolor Painting workshop on Tuesday morning, June 16. Connie Buskohl from Let’s Paint Runaways will again be joining us only this time via Zoom to take our 4-H painters step by step through creating a watercolor painting. We chose this medium as our painters will only need easily accessible materials rather than acrylic paints and a canvas. Here’s the supply list:
1. Watercolor Markers (Like Crayola Super Tips Watercolor (washable) Markers or Watercolor Paints (use the ones you didn’t use in school this year!)
2. One fine tipped permanent marker (Sharpie or other brand)
3. Heavier paper to paint on – Burt County will offer watercolor paper if you want to pick it up at the extension office.
4. Any small soft brush (to push the paint around.)
The cost for the workshop will be $15/painter for our typical three hour workshop, but our Burt County 4-H members will only pay $7.50 thanks to the support of the Burt County 4-H Council! More details on enrolling for this workshop will be announced later, but you can sign up by calling the Extension office at 402-374-2929.
If you haven’t enrolled in 4-H – Do it SOON! We don’t want to miss you!
NebrASKa Scientist Virtual Field Trip
The STEM Careers Issue Team is excited to announce that the NebrASKa Scientist Virtual Field Trips will continue throughout the summer as part of the 4-H Virtual Summer Programing. The kick-off event is Tuesday, May 26th at 11:00 a.m.
(with a recorded version available) with a visit to Wildcat Hills in Gering, NE. We will learn about the Big Horn Sheep living in the area as we learn how to be a biologist! The content is mostly driven towards 7th-12th graders. If able to join the live session, youth are encouraged to ask Amanda Filipe, Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Specialist, any questions about the sheep, Wildcat Hills, or what it takes to be a biologist. The session will be recorded and posted at https://4h.unl.edu/virtual-field-trips. Go to https://go.unl.edu/8hir to register for this amazing tour!
State Fair Nomination Deadline Extended
Due to the challenges of COVID-19, the extension of restricted in person 4-H events through June 15, and the closures of offices and schools, 4-H and FFA, in consultation with the Nebraska State Fair Livestock Committee, have decided to extend the state fair livestock nomination deadline from June 15 to July 1. Exhibitors will be required to submit their DNA envelopes to their county office or FFA Advisor and have completed their online nomination through https://showstockmgr.com/ along with submitting payment online by 11:59 PM CST on July 1.