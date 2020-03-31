Burt County continues to deal with the coronavirus mess. The schools are closed. Anxiety has forced many people to practically isolate themselves.
Social distancing has also affected banks, restaurants and other companies. As difficult a time as it is for individuals it is even more problematic for business owners. Not only do they have to be concerned with staying healthy and the health of their employees, they must maintain a business in this volatile environment.
Yet, as people struggle with the myriad disruptions to their daily lives, they also adapt. Businesses adapt, as well.
Over the next few weeks, the staff of the Burt County Plaindealer will be highlighting how local small business owners have adapted. We will also share ways we all may support our commercial neighbors.
This week, we focus on those entities offering delivery service as a method of providing their goods while allowing customers to remain in their homes. A comprehensive directory of companies, contact information and commodities will be printed.
Also, we will list food service enterprises which are still open and how to reward such steadfast reliability. Finally, this week we will offer a way to say “thank you” to area businesspeople for being there when we need them.
In following editions, we plan to feature shopping online, buying gift cards, booking in advance, utilizing service providers, how to most effectively employ government agencies and making use of down-time to help others.
If you have suggestions or know of an motivating story, please contact Burt County Plaindealer editor Mark Jackson at 402-374-3033
While we may not be able to stand close, we can still stand together.