Welcome to Medicare basics class

If you are considering retirement or soon will be turning 65 you may be overwhelmed with all the mail and phone calls about Medicare enrollment. You may or may not already have insurance through work, but some of the Medicare information tells you there could be penalties if you don’t sign up now. How confusing does this have to be?
Honestly, it doesn’t need to be that confusing and we want to enjoy this time of your life and celebrate your upcoming 65th birthday by inviting you to attend a “Welcome to Medicare – Medicare Basics!” class. This class will explain the basics about your Medicare options you can handle the rest, or at least you’ll know who to call for unbiased help.
Because of the Covid-19 regulations on social distancing I’ll be sharing this basic Medicare information virtually. The Medicare Basics information will be presented live online via computer on Thursday, Jan. 28, 7 p.m. Now don’t panic…I know many of you feel less than comfortable on the computer and when I say it is a Zoom meeting – that may or may not make any sense to you. Trust me, I’m no Zoom professional myself, but I’ll have a friend helping make sure everyone can get on and you’ll all be much more comfortable with this format in the future! And of course if your kids or grandkids can get you set up on it – all the better! We even have a quick “Zoom Basics” link you can see before trying to link to the class!
The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. and absolutely nothing will be marketed or sold at this event. It’s a free informational meeting presented by Mary Loftis, a trained State Health Insurance Assistance Program (SHIP) counselor. Anyone from any county or community is welcome to take part in this program. Family members are encouraged to also tune in. I will mail out the PowerPoint slides before the event so sign up early so you have them to refer to and don’t have to take as many notes. This is an interactive program, so I’ll be able to answer your questions on the zoom, or we can connect at a later date if that works better for you. Again…I will NEVER sell you anything!
A future Welcome to Medicare session will hopefully be held face to face in late May in Blair if that location and time of year works better in your schedule.
Please call Nebraska Extension in Burt County at 402-374-2929 to register for the January 28th Medicare education session. Please be able to share your phone number along with your physical and email address so we can send out the Zoom invitation and materials.