Celebrate your upcoming 65th birthday by attending a “Welcome to Medicare!” class.
If you or a family member are turning 65 in the near future, it’s a milestone birthday and a cause for celebration. It can also be a cause for concern and confusion.
Once you know the basics you can handle the rest, or at least you’ll know who to call for unbiased help.
Join the Medicare Basics informational meeting on Thursday, Sept. 24 at the Dodge County Extension office at 1206 West 23rd Street in Fremont, NE. Masks are strongly encouraged and seating will be socially distanced. There will be a limit of 50 attendees at this event.
The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. and absolutely nothing will be marketed. It’s a free informational meeting presented by Mary Loftis, a trained Senior Health Insurance Program counselor. Anyone from any county or community is welcome to take part in this program. Family members are encouraged to also attend.
A future Welcome to Medicare session will be held Jan 28, 7 p.m.,in Tekamah in the Burt County Courthouse meeting room if that date works better in your schedule.
Please call Nebraska Extension in Dodge County today at 402-727-2775 or in Burt County at 402-374-2929 to register for the Sept. 24 Medicare education session.