Welcoming the first

1955 Tekamah High graduate Jerry “Pat” Novacek was the first inductee into the Tekamah-Herman Sports Hall of Fame during a ceremony at the Tiger gym Jan. 16. Novacek, who passed away in January of 2019, was a three-spots standout for the Tigers, helping the school win the All Around Athletic Award by the Omaha World Herald in the spring of 1955. His wife, June, accepted the award on her husband’s behalf. Following his passing, his schoolmates, including back row, from left: Bruce Skinner, John Bromm and Bob Breckenridge, made a memorial gift to the school that helped fund the creation of the Hall of Fame. Several family and friends, including their daughter, Jody, far right, attended the ceremony which occurred between the boys and girls basketball games against Madison.