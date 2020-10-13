The Midwest is well into harvest season and everyone is in a hurry to get the crops out of the field. Don’t let this “hurry up to get it done” time end up causing you great woe. We often need to “whoa” just a little to keep ourselves and all of our hard working farmers safe. While “whoa” in horse training language means stop, for purposes of this article I’m meaning both to slow down and/or stop in regards to driving.
Now I’ll admit I drive too fast some times, but we all need to be especially cautious during harvest season. Taking the pedal off the metal might save a life…and it might be yours.
It frustrates me why the manufacturers of the biggest pieces of equipment have installed the smallest safety equipment on them. Big combines and huge auger wagons have little yellow warning flashers, and dust makes them even harder to see. If you come up behind a large piece of equipment like these, please show some patience. The combine itself takes up at least ¾ of most country roads. If it pulls off to the side they run the risk of hitting a soft spot and could end up jerking back just as you are passing. If you’ve ever driven the tractor pulling one of those big auger wagons like I have, you’d know you can’t see anything behind you…not even the big combine you’re supposed to be leading up the road! Don’t assume anyone sees you driving behind them!
Farmers have safety responsibilities as well. They ALWAYS need to lead large equipment up the road with another vehicle or easily seen tractor when changing fields. A short trip up the road to the next field might cost you the farm or a life if there’s an accident.
If you’re meeting any vehicle with flashers on, please slow down or even stop. Often our job as the “lead vehicle” is to drive ahead of the big equipment and to block the road so no one can get through until the combine gets to a spot where they can move over safely. It’s for everyone’s safety – not just to make you mad.
Meeting and stopping for a lead vehicle this fall might also find you sitting on the road for a few minutes while a cattle drive from pasture to corn stalks passes your vehicle. This short “whoa” just might be the highlight of your day if you take a moment to enjoy it.
Country intersections are always a danger, but when the crops are at their peak, they command a 4 way stop in every direction. Don’t assume you have the right of way…that assumption may lead to great woe when another driver believes the same thing.
Late nights, early mornings and low sunshine also add to the dangers of the dusty country roads. And if the farmer has to use the hard surfaced roads it’s an even greater hazard because drivers often don’t realize how slow this equipment goes. Those reflective orange triangle signs on the back of equipment are called SMV signs. That stands for Slow Moving Vehicles and they are probably going less than 25 miles an hour. That means when you come up behind them at 65 miles an hour you really have to hit the brakes and you better hope the person behind you does the same thing! Pay attention and look and plan ahead so you recognize a potential slowdown in the traffic.
So please, for your sake and everyone else’s, especially during the busy harvest season, slow and whoa in order to avoid great and unnecessary woe.