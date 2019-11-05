Whodunnit helps restoration effort

With great anticipation, guests took their seats at the Bryant House fundraiser Sunday evening, Oct. 27, for Murder, Mystery and Merlot.
Guests were to solve a murder committed inside the house during the party, before CSI arrived, or they would all be suspects. The setting was an 18th century mansion built by the Devonshire family in the city of Pinehorn. Upon the death of the last family member in the early 1900s, the estate was bequeathed to the citizens of Pinehorn. Unfortunately, over the years the townspeople failed to properly maintain the stately manor. Weeds and tall grass replaced the beautiful shrubs and landscaping that once adorned the grounds. Many years later, the mayor of Pinehorn, in an effort to restore the manor to its original glory and have it designated as a national landmark, organized a fundraiser to be held at the manor. In spite of rumors that the house is haunted by a member of the Devonshire family who still roams the corridors at night, many brave souls ignored those rumors to attend the fundraiser.
The cast of characters included:
Dakota Green (played by Jane Walford), a college student, only interested in mathematic equations. She came to the event in spite of having the flu because she has a huge crush on a rock star.
Parker Tankus (Jim Groth), a member of the rock band, Armpit Anguish. Parker not only has anger issues but also an intense fear of germs. Lookout if he and Dakota get close to one another.
Ashton Harvey (Susan Olson), one of two sisters who showed up. Ashton is a web designer who has helped many people in Pinehorn with computer issues. But unbeknownst to them she installed a back door to their computers in order to spy on them.
Reese (Sue Beckner), Ashton’s sister who is a personal trainer at the local gym. Reese loves to talk about one thing only – herself. Having been a high school bully, she does not handle being told “no” very well.
Dr. Furen Feathers (Laurie Elliott), a veterinarian who is new to the community. She is the most annoying one-upper one could ever meet. If it’s been said or done, Dr. Feathers has done it more often and much better.
Jackie Bean (Larry Nelson), the CFO of Greeto Lay Potato Chips. He constantly rants about government conspiracies and surveillance. When he arrived at the fundraiser, he immediately began checking for bugging devices and proceeded to wrap lamps, the computer router, etc. with aluminum foil to shield against unwanted eavesdropping from wavelength radio frequencies.
Peyton Crownly (Megan Tomasiewicz), another interesting guest. She’s a dental receptionist and will grace you with stares and periods of awkward silences during conversation. To help supplement her income, she creates peculiar sculptures. Townspeople wonder how she makes so much extra money creating sculptures that she practically gives away.
With these seven characters in the same room one never knows what might happen. Well, something did happen! The lights went out, a scream was heard and when the lights came back on, a dead body was lying on the parlor floor. Clues were given by the suspects while interacting with other guests throughout the evening. It was up to the guests to solve the crime, and they did.
So, whodunnit? (The veterinarian strangled the dental assistant with a phone cord).
It was an evening of laughter and hilarity as guests enjoyed wine and scrumptious food while listening for subtle clues from the “special guests.”
The repair and restoration of this elegant Queen Anne treasure is well underway. A generous $75,000 donation from the Nielsen Foundation funded most of the exterior work. The repair and painting of the house in its original colors of gray and white was completed this week. A $10,000 grant from the Tekamah Foundation made it possible to begin replacement of the driveway, circle drive and sidewalks. If the weather cooperates this project will be completed in the next few days. Please drive by to see the wonderful results and view the new exterior sign, provided by the Bryant House Guild. Once again, we are searching for grant money to enable us continue work on the house. The to-do list is long, but our top priorities include: central air conditioning to regulate temperature and humidity for the preservation of the beautiful artifacts throughout the home, replacing the original brittle and broken shades throughout the house to protect the interior from damaging sun rays, repairing and/or refinishing furniture and wood floors and the cleaning and preservation of portraits of Bryant family ancestors, to mention a few. It is an enormous challenge but the board and guild members are dedicated to one day completing our goals.
Upcoming special events include the Bryant House Christmas Open House, Saturday, Dec. 7, 1-4 p.m. Please stop by to view the house, beautifully decorated for the Christmas season, and enjoy homemade Christmas cookies and warm cider.
The fourth annual Christmas wine and cheese party, A Nostalgic Christmas, will be Sunday, Dec. 8, 6-8 p.m. Tickets for this festive evening will go on sale in November for $25 each and the party will be limited to 50 guests. Tickets can be purchased from any board member or at the Chatterbox.