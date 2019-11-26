Wimer topped by NCEA

A Tekamah woman was honored by her peers recently for being the best in the state at what she does.
Sharon Wimer was named Outstanding Support Staff by the Nebraska Cooperative Extension Association during the group’s annual conference Nov. 12 in Kearney.
Wimer has been the office manager in Burt County’s Extension office for nearly 33 years, Extension Educator John Wilson said.
At that time, the office had two secretaries.
“When one retired, she said we didn’t need to hire another,” Wilson said. “She thought she could do it, and she did!”
Wilson said Wimer often is the first contact anyone has with the Extension office.
“She is efficient working with them, yet greets them with a smile on her face and in her voice,” he said.
In a letter of recommendation, Wilson said Extension colleague Loren Geisler, head of the Department of Plant Pathology at UN-L and a frequent panelist on NET’s “Backyard Farmer,” program, said Wimer demonstrates an extreme amount of professionalism while making people feel welcome at the same time. “She is an amazing individual to have as a front door to the university,” Wilson quoted Geisler as saying.
In his letter of recommendation, Wilson highlighted Wimer’s initiative and responsibility saying she often anticipates what will need done before anyone mentions it.
That trait will come in handy soon.
All four of the Extension office staff turn 65 between now and February, Wilson said. Although she is eligible to retire in January, Wimer plans to stay on through September to ensure a smooth transition and help get two new Extension Educators through the 2020 Burt County Fair.
Wilson called Wimer a model of what is expected of someone who fills such a vital role as the public’s first contact with the Extension service.
2019 was the first year NCEA recognized an outstanding support person. All Extension staff across the state who are members of NCEA could vote in each of the five categories.
Wimer shared the honor with Donna Bernt of Boyd County.