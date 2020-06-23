However, it will be a much different fair than any previous one. If there is one topic that has topped all others this spring, it’s the one about county fair. Pros and cons to having a fair have been touted. There are Governors restrictions, there are Health Department guidelines, and there are “best practices” for every topic under the sun to keep people safe from every entity that has a voice. It all comes down to what risk you are willing to take for yourself and what responsibility you have to everyone else at any gathering.
Thus said, whatever is decided about the Burt County Fair, we want YOU to personally feel good about whatever level of participation you choose. The plan is for a public fair. The reality of that is beyond 4-H/FFA livestock shows in wide open arenas, static exhibits judged and displayed during limited times in the 4-H Building and a limited public fashion show, 4-H awards and 4-H Coronation the fair will be different.
This will be a BYOC fair...Bring Your Own Chair. At this time, bleachers are not planned to be used because of the challenges of social distancing with them. Plan now to pack your chairs, put your names on them in case they get left behind and that will be one way to lessen the sanitizing needed to keep everyone safe.
Burt County Fair Book Online
The fair book is posted at burt.unl.edu Just click on Burt County Fair under Burt County 4-H. The fair book schedule does not yet have accurate information about this year’s fair. Here is what we expect right now, but as always…things keep changing.