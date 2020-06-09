yesterdays

1 Year Ago (2019)
Burt County is going to get some help in repairing flood damaged bridges and culverts. Natural Resources Conservation Service offered the county Board of Supervisors a cost-share plan a contract for $256 million in repair work. The county is responsible for 25 percent of the cost, estimated at $640,986, and work has to be completed in 220 days.
5 Years Ago (2015)
A hundred vintage cars will parade through Tekamah. The 23rd annual Nebraska Rod and Custom Association’s 600-mile event will be coming through Saturday following a stop in Oakland.
10 Years Ago (2010)
Morgan Hoevndick attended 2010 American Legion Junior Law Cadet Program. She is planning to be a prosecuting attorney in criminal court. In this program she will participate in activities such as calisthenics, ride and drive a police car, firearm training, K-9 handling, self-defense, fingerprinting, accident investigation and much more.
20 Years Ago (2000)
Norma Taylor locked the door at the City Café, her domain for the past 20 years. Her retirement means the end of the getting up at 3 or 4 a.m. to get ready to greet customers looking for a hearty breakfast. The downtown Tekamah landmark has been sold to Dairy King Owner Ray Graef and will reopen in a few weeks.
30 Years Ago (1990)
Perfect weather, talented performers and enthusiastic crowds made Tekamah’s rodeo, now know as the Hoot Gibson Memorial Rodeo, a resounding success. The event was the last rodeo at the old arena south of town.
Corey Campbell received his Eagle Award, the highest honor in Scouting.
40 Years Ago (1980)
A severe thunderstom Thursday night brought high winds, heavy rain and hail damage. Some residents believe 100-yard wide stretch of land southeast of Tekamah must have been damaged from a tornado.
Forty-nine employees who were laid off at Shar-Lo Homes Inc. in March probably won’t return to work until July or August.
50 Years Ago (1970)
An early morning fire north of Tekamah destroyed a rural farm house that had at one time been home to Burt County’s elderly relief recipients. The 16-room house burned to the ground.
Medical offices here for Dr. Gayle Peterson neared a second phase of completion last week with the construction of a lead-lined x-ray room and installation of x-ray machinery and equipment. The machine is a gift from the family of the late Dr. Lawrence Morrow to the Tekamah Industrial Development Corporation.
60 Years Ago (1960)
Collecting flathead catfish for spawners is the aim of Game Commission fisheries personnel angling in various eastern Nebraska streams this spring.
A planned 4-H Carnival is to have 25 booths, 4-H clubs are planning the second carnival to be held in Oakland.
Pierce Plumbing and Heating is moving to a new location on main street and will occupy the building vacated by the K And W Decoy Company.
70 Years Ago (1950)
Tekamah Motors, Inc., a Ford and Mercury dealership, have leased the vacant lot just south of the American Legion building and the space will be used for a car show lot.
80 Years Ago (1940)
Italy plunged into the European war at the side of Germany against England and France. Berlin reported that Mussolini’s fascist legion began to march into French territory through the river at 10:30.
90 Years Ago (1930)
The barn on the Stanley Wilson place, some five miles northeast of Tekamah, was totally destroyed by fire Saturday at midnight. The origin of the fire is a mystery.
100 Years Ago (1920)
Docks are built at the Decatur Marina, North of the bridge they are working on docks for their boats.
A movement is under way for the purchase of a lease of the major part of the Latta Driving Park with the object of building a modern athletic park to be used for baseball, football and various games of sport.