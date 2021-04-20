YQCA trainings - back in person

Spring is always busy, with the exception of last year, so getting back to busy is a good thing! Right before Easter I did the Youth Quality Care of Animals (YQCA) training for 20 of the Logan Valley Clovers 4-H Club members in Lyons. This past week I did the training with the Burt’s Best 4-H Club with 37 attending in Laurie Elliott’s machine shed. The fun activities I always enjoy with the training, maybe aren’t as fun as learning how to give vaccinations to a banana (which I fondly call “Banana Shots”) but we did have fun learning about all the ways animal products are used. For example there are Animal Products (meat, eggs etc.), Co-Products (edible products made from animals – like cheese and Jello gelatin) and By-Products (in-edible products made from animals - like gloves and adhesives and hundreds of other things you’d never think of).
I always enjoy getting to help these 4-H members renew their YQCA certifications through the live trainings rather than them doing them online – as well as saving each 4-H member $9.00 since the in-person trainings cost $3.00 (of which Burt County receives nothing) or the online training is $12/member. Every 4-H member showing any type of livestock including chickens and rabbits need to renew their certification each year.
There will be more in-person trainings planned in the near future, so check in the Extension Office for new opportunities or you can do the online training by going to the https://yqca.learngrow.io website.
Waggin’ Tails 4-H Club Reorganizing
The Waggin’ Tails 4-H Dog Club is getting reorganized and they are looking for new members. If you have a dog that could use a few manners and someone ages 8-18 in your family that is looking for fun with their furry friend, this just might be perfect! For more information contact Casey Stone at Morrow Kennels 402-374-2026