May primary to host first assessor race in more than a decade

For the first time in several years, Burt County voters will have a choice regarding their next county assessor.
At least county Republicans will.
Katie Hart, who was appointed by the county board Feb. 9 to fill out the remainder of Joni Renshaw’s term, filed last week to be elected to the office.
She joins another Republican, Ryan Chytka, in seeking the party’s nod. Hart’s entry into the race means Republicans will have to choose their party’s nominee to stand in November’s general election.
Renshaw, who was nearing the end of her seventh term in office when she resigned at the end of January, had run unopposed in at least the last three elections.
In other filings last week, recently appointed District 1 Supervisor Kevin Tobin, a Democrat, has filed to keep the seat. He is the only candidate for the job so far.
A third Republican, Paul Chamberlain, has joined the race for the District 7 seat on the county board. Incumbent Carl Pearson and the previous incumbent, Greg Brummond, both had previously filed.
Charlie Wheaton is seeking a seat on the Lyons City Council.
William Skinner has filed to keep his Ward II seat on the Tekamah-Herman school board.
Brett Johnson and Jaime Bacon are asking voters to return them to the Oakland-Craig and Lyons-Decatur school boards respectively.
Voters in the Lyons-Decatur school district will get an early start on voting. The school board is seeking $21.5 million in bonds to build a new elementary school. Ballots in the by-mail election are expected to be mailed to registered voters next week. Those who are not registered must do so by Feb. 25 to be eligible to vote in the election. Ballots must be returned to the appropriate county clerk by the close of business on March 15.
The deadline for incumbents to file is today, Feb. 15. An incumbent is anyone who holds elective office, including someone who holds one office but wants to run for another. Nonincumbents may file through March 1.
The primary election is set for May 10. The general election is Nov. 8.