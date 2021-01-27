Midwestern traits prove valuable to future naval officer

Jeremiah Dixon was looking for more than a job – he was looking for an adventure. So, he joined the U.S. Navy.
“I want to see the world,” he said. “To build things and make a difference.”
Dixon is the son of Nathaniel and Betty Dixon, owners of Dixon Builders in Craig. He learned the construction trade at his father’s side. He also developed the respected work ethic endemic to Midwesterners.
“We were up at dawn; did our chores and then went to school,” he said. “When we got home, we did our homework then did more chores.”
At times, Dixon would help neighbors Larry Rogers with his grain and Rick Johnson with throwing hay bales. This helped develop discipline, teamwork and integrity; virtues much admired by the military.
The 26-year-old Craig, Nebraska, native had graduated Oakland-Craig High School in 2012, then gotten his bachelor’s degree from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 2016. Dixon felt he could do more, so he applied to the Navy’s Officer Candidate Program.
“I was accepted quickly and sent to Officer Candidate School,” he said.
Currently, Dixon is in Newport, Rhode Island attending OCS. This entry training is distinct from Navy Enlisted Boot Camp, said Darwin Lam, Navy Public Affairs Specialist. While it includes similar fundamental skill to those taught at Recruit Training Command, including firefighting, damage control and seamanship, OCS instructs trainees in more advanced courses such as navigation and leadership to meet Navy Officer Core Competencies, he said.
The OCS curriculum is demanding. Mental training involves memorization of military knowledge, numerous and diverse academic courses and military inspections. Officer candidates become experts in basic military procedures, military drill and participate in numerous leadership and ethics discussions and exercises.
OCS takes 13 weeks to complete and is divided into four phases. Dixon said he is now in the third phase, or Applied Leadership phase, of his training. He is no longer an Officer Candidate. He is now a Candidate Officer.
“During this phase we apply the leadership attributes we have learned,” Dixon said. “We mentor the junior candidate classes.”
They will demonstrate they have been instilled with the qualities of a naval officer. These qualities include: Honesty, integrity, work ethic, military bearing, character, dependability, initiative, accountability, toughness and teamwork. Furthermore, OCS develops officer candidates to perform capably under pressure and in adverse conditions while testing and strengthening their time management skills and confidence, Lam said.
Dixon’s primary aspiration is to be a professional civil engineer. He wants to design and build roads other enduring creations. He believes the Navy offers him the best chance to do that, while living his dream of traveling to multiple countries.
After graduation from OCS, Dixon will attend the Basic Course at Civil Engineer Corps Officers School in Port Hueneme, California. According to the Navy website, the Basic Course is a total of 16 weeks, comprised of training in CEC orientation, government contracting and Seabee missions.
The newly-minted Ensign Dixon will be introduced to the many roles performed by CEC officers, along with some specialized training relating to his first assignment. Upon graduation from CECOS, he will start his initial tour of duty with a Construction Battalion or Facilities Engineering Command at any one of the more than 100 Navy and Marine Corps bases worldwide.
Dixon said he would prefer to join the Naval Construction Battalion engineers (Seabees) rather than facility engineers. They are deployable and thus he would get to see the world. The Navy tends to relocate personnel every two to three years. Dixon will be getting experience in various regions all around the globe.
“My dad told me: ‘Never second guess.’ That way I won’t miss opportunities” Dixon said.
