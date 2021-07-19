New year fast approaching for Tekamah-Herman school board

Getting ready for the new school year was the main topic for the Tekamah-Herman Board of Education at its meeting July 12.
Tekamah-Herman Schools Superintendent Dan Gross told board members that Hausmann Construction, out of Lincoln, had reported to him that they felt everything was on schedule to be ready for the new school year. Gross said he had informed the company that the school administration would need to know by no later than Monday, Aug. 9, if the new buildings would not be ready so as to allow time to make adjustments.
“They currently don’t feel they are behind,” Gross said. “They stated they would work as much as they needed to insure readiness.”
Gross stated the furniture for the new building had been ordered. It was also reported that exterior lighting was to be installed on the front of the new building highlighting the school’s logo.
In other reports, Gross informed the board that an underground pipe from the well at the football field had broken, but had been repaired. He also said that two lights on the east side of the football field needed new parts. These had been ordered and should be installed prior to football season, he said.
In another new school year matter, Gross said there may be the necessity to rent office space for some administration personnel at the beginning of the school year. This is due to upgrades not being complete in the existing offices.