4-H livestock planning meeting via Zoom

Thursday, Jan. 14 at 7 p.m., is the 4-H livestock planning meeting. For the meeting go to this Zoom link: https://go.unl.edu/burtlivestock and the password will be burt4h.
I hope you can make this meeting as everyone is welcome to help plan our 4-H year!
My Year in 4-H 2020 – MY BAD!
I am so sorry I got in a rush sending out the LONG overdue newsletter in December and omitted including the My Year in 4-H form! We encourage all of our 4-H members to fill it out and return it to the Extension Office. The 2020 My Year in 4-H form was included in the January newsletter on a green sheet. It is also on our Burt County Extension webpage. Many of the activities were not available this Covid 4-H year, so I just crossed them off the list and cut the point totals in half for this year. Don’t worry so much about the point totals, just fill it out and so you have a record of what you were able to do in this crazy 4-H year! Hopefully all activities will be back this year, so make plans to be part of them!
The My Year in 4-H forms are due in the Extension office Friday, Jan. 22. (Date change from on the form as the newsletter took longer to write!)
4-H Snow/Snowless Challenge
Don’t forget to take part in the perfect Covid friendly 4-H promotion activity! The 4-H Snow/Snowless Challenge is a wintertime favorite and we want more entries this year than ever before!
You don’t need to be as talented as the people in this picture with your snow sculpture, but we do want you in the picture! If there isn’t snow available for your project, see what you can do with something “snowless.” All the 4-H Council is looking for is some cheap 4-H promotion along with some fun and cash awards for the 4-H members.
Here are a few quick reminders:
• Make sure you have a 4-H connection with your sculpture, a sign or whatever so anyone going by gets the full message.
• Try to locate your sculpture where people will actually see it.
• Keep in mind the three themes: “Best 4-H Message”, “Most Creative” and “Greenest”.
• There are three participation categories: 4-H Group; Small Team and Individual.
If you have any questions please call Mary at the Extension office 402-374-2929 and make sure you email a picture of the sculpture and the creator(s) to mloftis2@unl.edu before April 1.