4-H online is open for enrollement

Many of our 4-H Clubs have had to throttle back their plans for an early start to the 4-H year because of the continuing Covid issues and others are charging ahead into the new year with meetings via Facebook live or on Zoom. No matter what, you can still get signed up now so you don’t miss a thing! If you have friends interested in 4-H they can enroll too, but make sure they call the Extension Office so we get them on all the mailing lists! Go to: ne.4honline.com to register for this year! 4-H Leaders need to do that too please!
Burt County Facebook page up to date!
Thanks to the efforts of our new office manager, Jenn Peterson, our Burt County Extension Facebook page is again up to date! Search Facebook for Nebraska Extension in Burt County in order to get the latest updates, see the 4-H Newsletter, workshops and whatever else we find that might be of interest to you and your family!
Also, stop by the office and see our new little mascot and put in an entry for naming it!
Nebraska 4-H Camps – open for registration!
The bad news is that the Eastern Nebraska 4-H Center was sold and is no longer a summer 4-H camping destination, however 4-H members of all ages can register for summer camp at the Nebraska State 4-H Camp near Halsey! Check out the exciting 4 and 5 day overnight camp offerings. There are charter bus transportation options offered select weeks from Lincoln (UNL East Campus) and Grand Island (Raising Nebraska)!
Register by Jan. 31 to receive 10% off per session! Use code: EARLYBIRD21
See full camp descriptions and register online: https://4h.unl.edu/camps-centers/summer-camp/schedule You do not need to be a 4-H member to attend camp, so bring a friend along!
4-H general (home ec., misc. ag and small animal) planning meeting decisions
A great group of 10 4-H leaders help set dates for activities and offer ideas on different additions or changes to the general 4-H program at the planning meeting.
Here’s a quick summary of the meeting. All activities are planned as in-person, but will be changed to virtual if necessary. Locations have not been confirmed as yet:
4-H Speech and PSA Contest – Monday, April 5, 6:30 p.m. Tekamah?
4-H Presentation Contest – Saturday, April 17, 10 a.m. Craig?
Bicycle Rodeo – Wednesday, May 5th, 6:30 p.m. Tekamah?
Culary Challenge Contest (Favorite Foods) Monday, June 28 3:00-? Lyons?
Clothing & Fashion Revue Judging, Monday, July 12, Tekamah?
LifeSkills Contest –Monday, July 12, Tekamah?
4-H Rocket Launch – Monday, July 12, 6:30 p.m. Decatur?
4-H County Fair Exhibit Entry
and Judging Schedule:
Thursday, July 15 - 5-8 p.m. Entry of all 4-H Building exhibits
Friday, July 16 – 7:30-8:30 a.m. Entry of any foods or horticulture exhibits not entered before.
Friday, July 16 – 9 a.m. judging of exhibits. Interview judging limited to 2 exhibits per areas (foods, home env. Etc.) Interviews end at noon.
Exhibit Release TBA
2021 Burt County Special Photography Theme: “Beauty”
No State Fair photography themes this year.
2021 County Fair Theme: “Guitars and Cadillacs”
County fair exhibit change/addition suggestions:
Horticulture – *Odd Vegetable and *Large Vegetable (single item)
Flowers – *Bouquet of loose flowers and *Single Flower
Workshops being planned:
Speech & P.S.A (March)
Babysitting Clinic – (April/May in Tekamah)
STEAM Camp (Science Technology, Engineering, Art & Math)
Acrylic Painting – June
Adventure Day Camp 9-11 year olds - June 4? West Point
Clover Kid Camp – (June or July)
Cooking Camp – (summer)
Sewing Workshop – Potholders out of old jeans? Flannel shirt pillow?
Home Environment – Angel wall hanging made of men’s ties?
That’s pretty much it! Details from the 4-H Livestock Planning Meeting will be shared soon. As always if you have suggestions for workshops or activities please give us a call at the Extension office 402-374-2929.