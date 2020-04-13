Amid all the social distancing requirements, the Burt County 4-H Presentation Contest went on without a hitch last Saturday, April 4. Well, it was without a hitch if you considered we did the contest from 10 different locations, with eight 4-H members participating in seven presentations! The Zoom technology made this possible and while it’s not nearly as good as being there, it’s what it was and if nothing else, it was memorable (like everything we’re doing or not doing right now!) We even had a guest join us from Kansas on the Zoom! Now that would have been unlikely without using this medium!
The 4-H members did a great job and as always, I’m just so proud of them for putting in the effort to do this contest, because they will never regret the experience they gain from it.
In the Junior Division (ages 11 & under) Carsyn Miller of Lyons demonstrated a new skill he had learned during this Covid-19 ordeal. He learned how to crochet and did a nice job showing the knots and basic stitches he used.
Elisabeth Vogel of Craig presented on “Chia Seeds and Chia Seed Pudding.” She explained the chia seeds absorb 12 times their weight when soaked in liquid and become jelly-like. She demonstrated how to make Chia Seed Pudding and the major downfall of Zoom is that we didn’t get to sample it!
Hope Roscoe of Lyons explained “No, I Don’t Live in a Zoo” but with the menagerie of animals on their farm she wanted to add more. She compared the benefits and downfalls of owning sheep and goats and decided she is getting two young kid goats this spring.
In the Senior Division, John Roscoe of Lyons discussed his 4-H “Seeing i2i” project on a person who had positively impacted society. He chose to report on Robert Fulton who was a great inventor and brought to the world the steamboat, torpedoes, canal boats and much more.
Caleb and Eli Schlichting of Lyons gave a team presentation on “LEGO Mindstorms” and the LEGO League robotics competitions they have been very active and successful in.
Andrew Schlichting also of Lyons discussed the 4-H Cat project and introduced his cat, Stella, who wasn’t quite sure she liked being the center of the media attention.
Paul Roscoe of Lyons presented on his 4-H Diamond Clover Award Program project which was Mercy Ships. Mercy Ships sail to third world countries bringing medical care to people who could never afford it. Through his 100 hours of effort, and the efforts of many others he raised $5397.36 to donate to Mercy Ships along with filling 57 care packages and providing 375 cards of support to Mercy Ship patients. He greatly surpassed his goal for the project by speaking about Mercy Ships at many area churches, receiving special offerings and working and donating himself.
Results of the presentation contest are:
Junior Division:
Elisabeth Vogel: Purple, Champion and Premiere Presenter
Hope Roscoe: Purple and Reserve Champion
Carsyn Miller: Blue
Senior Division:
Caleb and Eli Schlichting: Purple and Champion
Paul Roscoe: Purple and Reserve Champion
Andrew Schlichting: Blue
John Roscoe: Blue