No pandemic is going to keep our 4-H members down! Twenty-two Burt County 4-H members stepped up to the plate (computer) and hit a HOME RUN with their speaking skills during the annual Burt County 4-H Public Speaking Contest Monday, April 13th.
This contest was held via Zoom from the comfort of their homes, although if you are giving a speech or public service announcement (PSA), I doubt any place feels too comfortable! Despite that, I was so very proud that everyone that signed up, showed up!
This is a great testimony to the strength of our 4-H members and their families. Yes, I know it takes some strong parenting to encourage (i.e. force) your 4-H members to get out of their comfort zones and develop this public speaking skill, but they will never regret it. Any experience like this just makes the next one easier during a contest, at school, church or other organizations. Way to go 4-H members!
These 22 members competed in 27 contests, which means 5 of them did both the speech contest and the 60 second PSA contest. We even had grandparents and other guests join the Zoom to support their 4-H members. How exciting!
Their topics all had a 4-H connection, but they varied widely and showed great imagination and enthusiasm. Here are the results of the contests:
4-H speech contest
Clover Kid show and tell
Amelia Brand, Craig, Clover Kid Ribbon; Trent Miller, Lyons, Clover Kid Ribbon; Natalie Timm, Lyons, Clover Kid Ribbon.
Junior Division
Logan Gramke, Oakland, Purple, Champion; Carsyn Miller, Lyons, Purple, Reserve Champion and Pork Award; Genevieve Gramke, Oakland, Purple; Elisabeth Vogel, Craig, Purple; Caroline Timm, Lyons, Purple.
Intermediate Division
Ashlynne Gramke, Oakland, Purple, Champion; Madison Enstrom, Craig, Purple, Res Champion and Pork Award; Alexander Timm, Lyons, Purple; Eli Schlichting, Lyons, Purple; Hope Roscoe, Lyons, Blue; John Roscoe, Lyons, Blue.
Senior Division:
Paul Roscoe, Lyons, Purple, Champion; Gavin Enstrom, Craig, Purple, Reserve Champion; Caleb Schlichting, Lyons, Blue; Andrew Schlichting, Lyons, Blue
4-H PSA Contest
Junior Division
Elisabeth Vogel, Craig, Purple, Champion; Carsyn Miller, Lyons, Purple, Reserve Champion and Pork Award; Tye Penke, Craig, Blue and Pork Award.
Intermediate Division
Hope Roscoe, Lyons, Purple, Champion; John Roscoe, Lyons, Purple, Reserve Champion and Pork Award; Tate Penke, Craig, Blue and Pork Award.
Senior Division
Cody Bachtell, Tekamah, Purple, Champion and Pork Award; Paul Roscoe, Lyons, Purple. Reserve Champion; Holden VonSeggern, Hooper, Purple.