Ag lenders see challenges, opportunities ahead in 2021

In December 2016, the American Bankers Association and Farmer Mac worked together on their first survey of agricultural lenders to gauge their feelings on the farm economy and prospects for the coming year.
The survey was circulated via email from Aug. 3 to Sept. 6, 2020. About 500 loan officers, managers and executives responded.
According to the report, the agricultural economy was shaken by the events of 2020. Profitability expectations were down from a 2019 survey and for the majority of agricultural lenders surveyed profitability expectations did not improve for 2021.
But, Nebraska ag lenders don’t all see doom and gloom on the horizon. Jason Smith, market president for F&M Bank in West Point, Nebraska, is also on the ABA Agricultural & Rural Bankers Committee.
He said F&M, an average-size community bank whose largest portion of business is ag related, is in the midst of their renewal season right now.
“The ag sector has been very fortunate to receive the government assistance it has,” Smith said. “The monetary stimulus has allowed most producers to hold things together and get them to the 2021 operating season.”
From what he has seen, the multiple government stimulus efforts – including the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program and Paycheck Protection Program – have been challenging but not overwhelming. Smith said ag lenders are happy to be part of the solution; holding working capital together. With higher future commodity prices cash flows have been bolstered, as well, he said.
“There have been no issues complying,” Smith said. “Agriculture Risk and Price Loss Coverage program payments and Market Facilitation Program payments were already coming in prior to the pandemic.”
In fact, the 2021 operating season for the ag sector is looking promising. There doesn’t seem to be any major term debt restructures. With interest rates at historic lows, taking advantage of them for restructuring/rebalancing may be in a producer’s best interest, he said.
“The prospects are attractive for what we can influence and the stimulus has been a shot in the arm,” Smith said. “The fundamentals are there for a good year. We are cautiously optimistic.”
