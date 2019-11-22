“All Things Bright” at museum’s Fantasy of Trees on Sunday night

Burt County Museum will again turn into a holiday forest this winter, thanks to a legion of volunteers.
“Fantasy of Trees” opens Sunday night, Nov. 24. Rooms in all three display buildings on the museum campus will showcase Christmas trees decorated by area residents. The tour is best known as a candlelight tour because nearly all of the lighting in the buildings is provided by the glow from the trees. The event marks the 26th year the museum has featured a special evening opening on the Sunday before Thanksgiving.
Self-guided tours run from 6-8 p.m., following the citywide Thanksgiving service and soup supper set for 4:30 at First Baptist Church.
No admission is charged for the museum tour but donations are accepted. Visitors may begin in any of the three buildings: the E.C. Houston House, which is on the National Register of Historic Places; the East House; or the Nolana school building. Adults are asked to accompany their children.
Museum curator Bonnie Newell said 2018 marks the 34th year of holiday decorations at the museum’s main building, the E.C. Houston House and, like most years, 250-300 volunteers have helped with decorations.
“That includes all the school kids and club members who help make things for the tour,” Newell said. “We really appreciate all their help.”
Tekamah-Herman’s National Honor Society, FBLA and FCCLA chapters strung garland and bows around the outside of all three buildings and set up trees in all the rooms.
Nearly every room in the three buildings has a tree decorated to the overall theme, “All is Bright.”
The specially decorated rooms will remain on display throughout the Christmas season during regular museum hours, 1-5 p.m., Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. After Sunday, group tours can be arranged by calling the museum at 402-374-1505.