The Amber Alert issued this morning for two Tekamah boys has been cancelled.
At 11:24 a.m., the Nebraska State Patrol reported Marco and Isaac De La Garza had been recovered safely in Kansas. The alerts were issued at 8:10 a.m. for Marco and 8:46 for Isaac. Tekamah police believed the children had been abducted by Tanner Leichleiter and were in danger. At 10:35 a.m. it was believed the vehicle they were travelling was either in Kansas or headed there.
More information on the situation will be posted as it unfolds.