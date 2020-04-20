The Nebraska State Patrol has issued an Amber Alert for a missing Tekamah child.
The Tekamah Police Department is looking for Marco De La Garza who was last seen at Tekamah and is believed to be in danger. He is a 7-year-old male, with brown hair who was last seen wearing T-shirt and shorts.
The child may be in the company of Tanner Joel Leicheiter, 30-year-old white male, 5'7, 165 lbs., green eyes and brown hair. They may be traveling in a White 2009 Ford Expedition bearing Nebraska license plate 31-F325.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Marco De La Garza is asked to call 911 or contact Tekamah Police Department at 402-374-1500 immediately.
For more information visit the patrol’s Web site at http://www.statepatrol.nebraska.gov/amberalert/