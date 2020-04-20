The Nebraska State Patrol has issued an Amber Alert for two missing Tekamah children.
The Tekamah Police Department is looking for Marco, 7, and Issac De La Garza, 4, who were last seen at Tekamah and are believed to be in danger. Both boys have brown hair and were last seen wearing T-shirts and shorts. The older boy was the only one mentioned in the original alert, issued at 8:10 Monday morning. The second child was added a few minutes later.
The boys may be in the company of Tanner Joel Leicheiter, 30-year-old white male, 5'7, 165 lbs., green eyes and brown hair. They may be traveling in a White 2009 Ford Expedition bearing Nebraska license plate 31-F325. No information was known on a possible direction or intended destination.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Marco De La Garza is asked to call 911 or contact Tekamah Police Department at 402-374-1500 immediately.
For more information visit the patrol’s Web site at http://www.statepatrol.nebraska.gov/amberalert/