The Nebraska Supreme Court will take applications for a county court judge in the Sixth Judicial District. The vacancy is due to the retirement of Judge Matt Samuelson.
Individuals interested in applying for the position can obtain a Judicial Vacancy Application package from the Nebraska Judicial Branch Web site at https://supremecourt.nebraska.gov/administration/attorney-services-division/judicial-vacancy/application. Completed applications may be submitted electronically or by hard copy and must be received no later than 4 p.m., January 10, 2020.
The Sixth District is comprised of of Burt, Cedar, Dakota, Dixon, Dodge, Thurston and Washington counties.
Nebraska Supreme Court Justice Jeffrey J. Funke said last week the Judicial Nominating Commission for the Sixth District will hold a public hearing in the Washington County Courthouse, 1555 Colfax Street, district courtroom, Blair, Nebraska, beginning 10 a.m. on Friday, January 31, 2020.
At the hearing, the commission will receive information on the qualifications of candidates to fill the vacancy. The primary place of office for the judicial vacancy should be Blair, with the understanding that the judge is expected to assist one day per week in Dodge County.
It was not yet clear from the information provided by the Supreme Court how Burt County cases would be scheduled.
The public is welcome to attend the hearing and present information concerning candidates for the judicial opening.
A listing of the members of the Judicial Nominating Commission can be found on the Nebraska Judicial Branch Web site at https://supremecourt.nebraska.gov/administration/committees-commissions/judicial-nominating-commission-sixth-district-county-district-court.
For special accommodations relating to the Americans with Disabilities Act, please call (402) 471-3730. Persons who are deaf or hard of hearing, please call the Nebraska Relay System, 7-1-1.